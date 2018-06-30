Akash Ambani – Shloka Mehta Pre Engagement: BFFs Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji look traditional as ‘Baraat Bros’!

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta are all set to get engaged on June 30 in Mumbai. Amidst all, their families had already started prepping for their grand engagement party. Since last two days, Ambani and Mehta family have had arranged pre-engagement Mehendi and party for Akash and Shloka for which many B-town celebs made their presence on the occasion.

Recently, at a pre-engagement party, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan and other celebs had come to enjoy the moment. BFFs, however, Ayan and Ranbir were seen enjoying a traditional flair a lot as they were seen wearing a topi with a tika. KJo captured their snap put on his Instagram story. He captioned the pic, “Baraat Bros!”

Well, we can see Ranbir and Ayan looking cool yet traditional in the outfits. An innocence on their face can be seen through this image. After all, the duo is one of the best buddies in town. On the work front, after Sanju, Ranbir will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt.