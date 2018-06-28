Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta Mehendi ceremony: Decoding bride-to-be’s look

Mumbai: With the wedding season on in the Ambani family, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani on Wednesday hosted the Mehendi ceremony of their son Akash Ambani and his bride-to-be Shloka Mehta at their residence here.

As the Mehendi ceremony kicked off, photographs of Akash and Shloka’s Mehendi ceremony soon started floating over social media.

Shloka opted for a traditional navy blue and cream lehenga laced with heavy embroidery. Keeping her hair open, she completed her look with round earnings and pink lip shade.

Not just the bride, her soon to be sister-in-law Isha, who herself got engaged to Anand Piramal in May, also looked gorgeous in her pink and white outfit, which also featured heavy golden embroidery.

Shloka is the youngest daughter of Mona and Russell Mehta, who run Rosy Blue Diamonds.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted a party for them in March after they decided to get married.

The party was attended by Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar and Kiran Rao among others.

Akash and Shloka’s engagement ceremony will be held on Saturday.

A wedding date is yet to be finalised.