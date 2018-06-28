Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta Engagement: Inside pictures from Mehendi ceremony, and grand engagement details

One of the richest people in India, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Akash Ambani is all set to get officially engaged to his childhood love Shloka Mehta on June 30, 2018. Well, for this auspicious occasion, the Ambani family has been doing solid preparations.

On Wednesday night, Ambani and Mehta family have organised a pre-engagement Mehendi ceremony for the duo. Interestingly, the ceremony was attended by celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and others.

Check out inside pictures of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s Mehendi ceremony:

As the Mehendi ceremony kicked off, photographs of Akash and Shloka’s Mehendi ceremony soon started floating over social media. Shloka opted for a traditional navy blue and cream lehenga laced with heavy embroidery. Keeping her hair open, she completed her look with round earnings and pink lip shade.

Not just the bride, her soon to be sister-in-law Isha, who herself got engaged to Anand Piramal in May, also looked gorgeous in her pink and white outfit, which also featured heavy golden embroidery. Shloka is the youngest daughter of Mona and Russell Mehta, who run Rosy Blue Diamonds.

Apart from that, there are many things you need to know about this grand engagement ceremony of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta:

As per India Today report, Akash and Shloka’s engagement ceremony will be coordinated and managed by luxury wedding planner Seven Steps Weddings.