Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s post-engagement bash: Aishwarya’s daughter Aaradhya gets special treatment

Mumbai: There was no dearth of Bollywood at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s post-engagement bash at Antilia on Monday. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also arrived with her daughter Aaradhya. It is reported that, Nita Ambani has specially invited Aaradhya to the party and the cute Aaradhya looked like a princess in a pink dress. Nita apparently requested the actress to get Aaradhya along too as a small ballet was being presented by some young children in a party.

According to reports, Mukesh Ambani’s mother Kokilaben is also very close to Aradhaya as she always treats her with candies and toffees whenever they meet. Nita Ambani is a Founder and Chairperson of the school where Aaradhya studies, and she wanted to have some fun during the party.

The others Bollywood stars present were like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Katina Kaif, cricketer Zaheer Khan with wife Sagarika Ghatge, Kiran Rao, John Abraham. They were pleasantly surprised with Aaradhya’s fairy-tale dance.

On the work front, Aishwarya is busy in the shooting of Fanne Khan while Abhishek Bachchan is shooting for Manmarziyaan.

