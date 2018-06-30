Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement party: World’s best luxury food brands roped in to satisfy the guests taste buds; read the details

Mukesh and Nita Ambani son Akash is getting married to Shloka Mehta daughter of diamond merchant Russell Mehta. The celebrations are going in full swing, the pre-engagement celebrations was star-studded and almost entire Bollywood graced their presence. And today engagement ceremony will be held, and internet is buzzing about it.

Talking about the details about the wedding and engagement it is kept under wrap, but the engagement party which is going to be held tomorrow has roped word’s best brand for food. According to the blog Wedding Sutra, a French uber-luxurious food brand called Laduree is likely to be serving the guests at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement. Although their is no official confirmation from Ambani’s.

According to Wedding Sutra, the menu for the engagement is likely to be designed by Mumbai-based catering company Foodlink Banquets & Catering, which caters for events across the globe. According to the information about the company on Wedding Sutra’s website, Foodlink specializes in catering for lavish, multi-day affairs, for which a team of chefs is assembled from various parts of the world.

The website also claims that more gourmet brands across the world will be roped in for delightful dishes for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement. You can expect anything and the absolute best at Ambani’s party.