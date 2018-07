The son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Akash got engaged with his long-time beau Shloka Mehta in a grand ceremony at Antilia in Mumbai yesterday. The who’s who of Bollywood and other prominent personalities made their presence felt at what was one of the grandest engagement ceremonies ever. Not a surprise as Ambanis are famous for their lavish parties. The guest list of celebs is who made their presence felt is unending — from Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit-Nene to Mukesh’s brother Anil and his wife Tina Ambani, they all graced the big ocassion.

Among the other prominent guests at the function were Sachin Tendulkar, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and pregnant wife Mira Rajput, Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra, Kiara Advani and the evergreen Rekha

So here we present to you pictures from the grand engagement ceremony of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta