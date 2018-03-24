Ajay Devgn’s Raid becomes the second highest grosser of 2018

Free Press Journal
— By Asia News International | Mar 24, 2018 10:38 am
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn‘s crime-thriller, ‘Raid‘ continues to impress the audience, as it becomes the second highest grosser film of 2018.

Raid has beaten the first week collections of films like Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte’s Pad Man (Rs 62.87 crore) and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (Rs 45.94 crore).

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the box-office mathematics on Twitter and wrote, “Friday 10.04 crore, Saturday 13.86 crores, Monday 6.26 crores, Tuesday 5.76 crores, Wednesday 4.66 crores and Thursday 4.66 crores makes it a total of 63.05 crores.”


Raid is based on true events which occurred in Uttar Pradesh and has been inspired by real-life Income Tax raids which were held by Indian Revenue Services back in the ’80s and 90’s.

The movie is expected to make it to the third spot of the 100 crore club after Padmaavat and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

