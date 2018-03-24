Ajay Devgn’s Raid becomes the second highest grosser of 2018

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn‘s crime-thriller, ‘Raid‘ continues to impress the audience, as it becomes the second highest grosser film of 2018.

Raid has beaten the first week collections of films like Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte’s Pad Man (Rs 62.87 crore) and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (Rs 45.94 crore).

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the box-office mathematics on Twitter and wrote, “Friday 10.04 crore, Saturday 13.86 crores, Monday 6.26 crores, Tuesday 5.76 crores, Wednesday 4.66 crores and Thursday 4.66 crores makes it a total of 63.05 crores.”

#Raid has an EXCELLENT Week 1… SECOND HIGHEST Week 1 of 2018… Weekend 2 will give an idea of its lifetime biz… Fri 10.04 cr, Sat 13.86 cr, Sun 17.11 cr, Mon 6.26 cr, Tue 5.76 cr, Wed 5.36 cr, Thu 4.66 cr. Total: ₹ 63.05 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 23, 2018

TOP 5 – 2018

Opening Week biz…

1. #Padmavaat ₹ 166.50 cr [9 days; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]… Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.

2. #Raid ₹ 63.05 cr

3. #PadMan ₹ 62.87 cr

4. #SonuKeTituKiSweety #SKTKS ₹ 45.94 cr

5. #Pari ₹ 22.75 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 23, 2018

Raid is based on true events which occurred in Uttar Pradesh and has been inspired by real-life Income Tax raids which were held by Indian Revenue Services back in the ’80s and 90’s.

The movie is expected to make it to the third spot of the 100 crore club after Padmaavat and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.