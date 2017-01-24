Ajay Devgn’s mother hospitatlised

Mumbai: Actor Ajay Devgn’s mother Veena is admitted to a city hospital and the doctor says she is doing fine now.

Ajay, who is filming for Bhushan Kumar and Milan Luthria’s upcoming action thriller “Baadshaho,” had to cut short his shoot due to his mother’s health.

A week ago, Veena was diagnosed with a chest congestion and was admitted to a hospital in suburban Santacruz, sources said.

“She is doing fine now there is nothing to worry. Ajay has left for Jodhpur again to continue with his shoot. Kajol is by her mother-in-law’s side right now,” the source added.

Reportedly Veena had been hospitalised earlier too and that time as well Ajay had cut short his shoot to be by his mother’s side. He left after she was discharged.