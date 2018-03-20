Ajay Devgn’s Hichki moment: “I used to hear in industry that I won’t become a hero in Bollywood, and it felt like a Hichki”
Mumbai: Raid star Ajay Devgn is popular known as an action hero in Bollywood. While in conversation with Hichki actor Rani Mukerji, Ajay talks about his Hichki moments. Talking to Rani, Ajay revealed, “When I had started out in the industry, there was this huge buzz that he is a very ordinary looking guy and he won’t make it. He won’t become a hero. I used to hear all of that, and it felt like a Hichki. But finally, I didn’t listen to any of that and went ahead (with my acting).”
.@ajaydevgn ki #Hichki | @HichkiTheFilm pic.twitter.com/4k2ejetRqc
— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) March 20, 2018
If we believe this video, his journey to stardom is full of Hichki. The actor made his debut with the film Phool Aur Kaante in 1991, were he earned name and fame with this movie. Later he featured in Vijaypath, Diljale, Pyar To Hona Hi Tha, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Gangaajal, Omkara, Singham and Golmaal franchise and more memorable characters to his credit.
Also Read: Karan Johar says, “I had a very squeaky voice and I used to get teased a lot”
Rani Mukerji plays the role of an aspiring teacher with Tourette syndrome in her new film “Hichki”.
The film helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma, “Hichki” is set to be released on March 23.