Ajay Devgn tweets wife Kajol’s WhatsApp number; this is how Twitterati responded

Ajay Devgn accidentally shared his actress wife Kajol’s WhatsApp number on social media. He tweeted, “Kajol not in country.. co-ordinate with her on WhatsApp 98xxxxxx00.” The tweet is still on the Twitter and it got more than thousands of retweets. It is not sure whether Ajay’s twitter account has been hacked or not. Fans have reacted to the tweet and also expressed their concerns. Some users posted screenshots of their WhatsApp messages to the number tweeted urging Kajol, if it is indeed her number, to switch off her phone.

Have a look at what the Golmaal actor tweeted

Here is how social media users reacted after Ajay Devgn’s tweet

Waiting for her reply sir pic.twitter.com/iT94zfAouc — babu bisleri (@PUNchayatiii) September 24, 2018

Mujhe tou samjh hi nahi aata aap Vimal chabate hai ya Vimal aap ko.. Apni Wife ka Whatsapp no kaun deta h aise? 😉 — Love Latter (@GoliNo786) September 24, 2018

Ajay Bhai this is twitter.

Not whatsapp. — Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) September 24, 2018

Nice whatsapp DP pic 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Z75v2H4RWJ — Baba Rangeela Popot (@Popat_Patra) September 24, 2018

Kajol has not responded to whether she is promoting her new film Helicopter Eela, on social media. Other actors like Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher also got their Twitter accounts hacked in the last few months. Ajay Devgn is not much active on social media, he mainly uses it to promote his film. Days ago, he shared a birthday wish for his son Yug.