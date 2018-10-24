Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan sack make-up artist after he touches assistant director inappropriately on set

Some Bollywood’s top personalities have been named and shamed for alleged sexual harassment in MeToo movement, but there are some low profile people who have been victim. Ajay Devgn’s make-up artist Harish Wadhone is the latest name in the list. An assistant director, Tanya Paul Singh, working on the actor’s film ‘De De Pyaar De’ has accused Harish of touching her inappropriately on the sets of the movie.

Recently Tanya posted a Twitter post, where she described how Harish touched her back and on the pretext of giving her a massage and moved his hands from her neck to her tailbone. The touch didn’t seem right, and it was not possible for her to ‘turn around’ or ‘slap him’ as she was in the middle of the shot, says the assistant director. When she returned after going across to the director, she says she was shocked when Harish said she should thank him for the massage.

Tanya stopped greeting him after the incident, but then she claims on another occasion, he would lean on to her chair, and she could feel his finger on her back. When the AD made an intern stand behind her to stall him as she was ‘scared’, the make-up artist had the audacity to move her away to be able to lean on her, Tanya wrote.

She took up the matter with the producer Luv Ranjan, who asked why she hadn’t informed him earlier and let Ajay know about it. The two of them decided to fire him from the film. Later, other three women thanked Tanya as they agreed he was ‘sleazy’, but felt not much could’ve been done about it as he was the oldest in Ajay’s team. The AD later thanked Ajay, Luv and the other members of the team for supporting her and taking action.