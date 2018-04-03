Ajay Devgn celebrates birthday in Paris with Kajol, kids and Vatsal Sheth; see pics
Yesterday, Ajay Devgn turned a year wiser. Hence, to celebrate his birthday, the actor flew off to Paris with his wife-actress Kajol and kids Nysa and Yug. Interestingly, Ajay also shared two posts on his Instagram account in which he can be seen enjoying quality time with his family.
On the first snap, he captioned, “Fêtes d’anniversaire à Paris.”
And for another snap, he wrote, “Before & After.”
Well, we can see how Ajay celebrates his free time with family. Interestingly, as they are very close to Ajay and Kajol, Vatsal Sheth and his wife Ishita Dutta are also seen being a part of their happiness. This shows that Ajay is a complete family man.
On the work front, Ajay’s recently released film ‘Raid’ is doing good business at the box office. The film has so far collected, Rs 96.97 cr and is expected to mint Rs 100 crore in the coming days.