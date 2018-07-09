Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor starrer will be a Christmas 2020 treat
New Delhi: Movie lovers are in for a ‘reel’ treat for Christmas 2020 as a yet-untitled movie starring Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to hit the theatres together again. The two stars are teaming up for ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ director Luv Ranjan’s next project.
Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Exclusive… Mark the date: Luv Ranjan locks Christmas 2020 [25 Dec 2020] as the release date for Ajay Devgn – Ranbir Kapoor starrer… Filming starts mid-2019.” The actor duo earlier starred together in Prakash Jha’s political drama ‘Raajneeti’ in 2010.
Ranbir is riding high on the success of ‘Sanju’, which has crossed the Rs. 230 crore mark so far.
Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film is based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt and also stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal and Paresh Rawal.
On the other hand, Ajay Devgn, who was last seen in ‘Raid’, has currently produced wife Kajol’s movie, ‘Helicopter Eela’. The actor will also be seen in ‘Total Dhamaal’ along with Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra and Pitobash.