Aiyaary trailer out: Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee in army avatar spell promise

Mumbai: After A Gentleman, Sidharth Malhotra is back in Aiyaary, which revolves around two strong-minded Indian Army officers having different views and ways.

The trailer of Aiyaary is out today, and was launched at PVR in Mumbai in the presence of actor Sidharth Malhotra and Aiyaary team.

The film portrays Sidharth Malhotra as an army officer as Major Jay Bakshi sharing a mentor-protégé bond with Manoj Bajpayee.

Sidharth Malhotra shared a video along with the caption, “The journey of an honest officer… #AiyaaryTrailer is here! #Aiyaary in cinemas on 26.01.18. http://bit.ly/Aiyaary-Trailer @neerajpofficial @BajpayeeManoj @ShitalBhatiaFFW @Rakulpreet”

With films like Special 26, Baby and Rustom in his kitty, Neeraj Pandey has paid tribute to the defence forces of the nation. Aiyaary will yet again be an ode to soldiers.

The film stars an ensemble cast of power-packed performers like Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Chopra and Adil Hussain amongst others.

The film will compete at the box office with Akshay Kumar’s ‘PadMan’ on Republic Day, 26th January 2018.

Watch Aiyaary Trailer here: