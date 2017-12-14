Aiyaary: Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee look dashing in uniform in this new still

When Neeraj Pandey made his directorial debut with A Wednesday, it was expected to be an also-ran and a film that would be out of theatres and public memory in no time. However, this suspense thriller touched moviegoer’s hearts and emerged as one of the greatest flicks of Indian Cinema. After such a smashing debut, he ensured that his next films – Special 26, Baby and M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story – also turned out to be as exciting as A Wednesday.

As a result, despite lack of big actors and budget, his next film Aiyaary has generated tremendous buzz. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee and Rakul Preet, Aiyaary is based on a true incident involving two army officers. The intense crime-drama follows two strong-minded individuals who have completely different views, but are both right in their own way. It features Manoj Bajpayee as mentor and Sidharth Malhotra as his protégé.

Few stills of the film are already out and now the makers have unveiled a new still, before they release the much-awaited poster of the film on December 16. It features Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra posing happily in front of the camera. They are looking very dashing in the uniform and also their chemistry will be something to watch out for. A note of Neeraj Pandey also accompanies this picture. He informs that the word ‘aiyaary’ means the ultimate trickery and that the term perfectly defines what a soldier resorts to in the face of extreme crisis. He then added that when a soldier uses his intelligence, sharpness and wit in such situations, it only only bedazzles his own troop but it also earns him the respect of his enemies.