Aiyaary and Padman trailers to clash in theatres, with Tiger Zinda Hai release!

Tiger Zinda Hai is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2017.And it is touted to be the biggest release of this year in terms of screen count. Cashing in on the 2017’s release is Akshay Kumar’s Padman and Neeraj Pandey’s next directorial ‘Aiyaary’. The trailer of Akshay Kumar’s Padman and Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary will get attached to Tiger Zinda Hai.

Both Padman and Aiyaary’s trailer will be clashing on the big screen with Tiger Zinda Hai release. Interestingly both Aiyaary and Padman will also be clashing upon its release on 26th January 2018. Aiyaary and Padman’s clash at the box office is one of the biggest clashes which Bollywood will witness in 2018.

Aiyaary is a thriller film revolving around the relationship between a mentor and a protégé played by Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra respectively and is helmed by Neeraj Pandey. Aiyaary stars an ensemble cast of Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Pooja Chopra, Rakulpreet, Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah.

While Padman is an Indian biographical comedy-drama film written and directed by R. Balki, featuring Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in lead roles, which is inspired from the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social activist from Tamil Nadu. Tiger Zinda Hai is one of the biggest releases of this year and its release will mark big screen exhibition of Padman’s and Aiyaary’s trailer.