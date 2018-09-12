Aishwarya’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan twinning with Deepika Padukone is the sweetest thing you’ll see today

Just like mom Aishwarya, little Aaradhya is growing like a true fashionista. Aaradhya recently accompanied her mother to US for international awards wearing a gorgeous pink tulle princess gown and it is the sweetest thing to see today. We got our hands on an old picture of Deepika Padukone wearing the similar dress during a fashion show in Delhi and is somewhat similar to what Aaradhya wore.

See picture below:

Meanwhile, as per reports, Aaradhya has an envious wardrobe filled with famous designers. As for Deepika, the rumours of her marriage with Ranveer Singh are getting stronger day-by-day, the latest buzz is that they will be getting married on November 10 at Italy’s Lake Como.