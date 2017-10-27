Aishwarya to Kareena: 8 expensive wedding attires worn by Bollywood actresses on their wedding day

Indians go crazy when they hear about Bollywood celebrity weddings. The actresses wear heavy attire, jewellery, their wedding cards, mehndi ceremony, haldi ceremony are breath-taking and stars celebrates events in their unique way. Bollywood divas spend millions on their wedding and what stands out is their attire. Take a look at Bollywood actresses who spend lavishly for their attires.

1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya donned the traditional yellow and golden Kanjeevaram saree to look like a royal queen during her wedding with Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. The saree designed by Neeta Lulla was worth Rs 75 lakh. The saree was crafted with gold border and studded Swarovski crystal. This is the costliest saree a Bollywood actress wore on her wedding day.

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan marriage turned five this year, but is still the talk of the town. Kareena Kapoor officially turned the Begum of Pataudi Khandan after marrying Saif Ali Khan. We know that on her wedding Kareena wore a khandan attire which she was gifted by her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore. But every girl has their own choice. Kareena designed her own maroon and burgundy lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra, worth Rs 50 lakh. She paired it with heavy diamond necklace with gold and other precious stones studded in it.

3. Bipasha Basu

The hot couple of Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover had a fairy tale wedding. She looked every bit gorgeous as a Bengali bride. She dressed up in red lehenga with finest kundan jewellery including, jhumka, matha patti, nath, necklace, which was from renowned Jaipur jewels to make her look like the perfect bride. The wedding attire was designed by Sabyasachi and its cost was Rs 4 lakh.

4. Genelia D’Souza

The lovable couple of Bollywood meet on the sets of ‘Tera Naal Love Ho Gaya’ and fell in love in real life too. The couple got hitched into two ceremonies – Christian custom and Maharashtrian tradition. For Maharashtrian ceremony, Genelia wore a Neeta Lulla collection, which was beautifully designed and coloured red with a golden kundan work border. The cost of the saree was Rs 17 lakh. She looked stunning in the wedding attire and we just couldn’t take away our eye from her.

5. Esha Deol

Some days before, Esha Deol and her husband Bharat Takhtani were blessed with a baby girl, and named her Radhya. Esha Deol and Bharat’s wedding ceremony was a grand affair. A t her wedding ceremony, Esha wore a Neeta Lulla-designed lehenga of red and golden colour. The lehenga was worth Rs 3 lakh, paired with gold, emerald and diamond jewellery.

6. Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza is a sweet girl, which was also reflected in her wedding attire. Dia Mirza got married to businessman Sahil Sangha. Her bridal outfit reflected the great craftsmanship that was appreciated in Mughal era. She looked different on her wedding when she wore a green and cream coloured kurta, pyajama and farshi. She completed her look with gold, emerald and diamond jewellery. The design embroidered the core aesthetics of Hyderabadi culture and it cost Rs 3 lakh.

7. Shilpa Shetty Kundra

The diva wore a red coloured saree, designed by Tarun Tahiliani, sophisticatedly with 8000 Swarovski crystals on it. The saree’s valuables cost Rs 50 lakh. Shilpa’s marriage to Raj Kundra grabbed eyeballs as her wedding ring cost Rs 3 crore. The diva completed her look with a diamond set and kundan piece jewellery.

8. Urmila Matondkar

The wedding news of Urmila Matondkar shocked fans as it story viral within minutes. Urmila looked gorgeous on her wedding day. She wore a red lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra which cost Rs 4.5 lakh. She paired it with heavy gold and kundan jewellery.