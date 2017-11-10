Aishwarya Sakhuja’s tattoo tribute to her dog

Actress Aishwarya Sakhuja, who was recently seen in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Trideviyan, has gone for her first tattoo. And we must say we love the tattoo as the actress has dedicated it to her late dog.

Aishwarya took to her social media to share her tattoo with a caption saying, “I wore my heart on my skin… Dedicated my first tattoo to Pepper… my late dog! He entered my life when I was 10 & I lost him when I turned 16; but he’s found a place in my heart for a lifetime. When I walk down the memory lane after all these years… I smile everytime I see my tattoo. I vividly remember I would make rakhee for him, most dogs would get irritated but Pepper would keep the rakhi on for at least 2 hours before chewing it off. I think somewhere he understood my emotion. I can’t thank the tattoo artist enough. Pepper you’re safe in our hearts!”