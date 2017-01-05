Aishwarya Sakhuja celebrates birthday on the set of Trideviyaan

Aishwarya Sakhuja currently seen in Trideviyaan speaks about her birthday which was on 4th January. She is a agent in Trideviyaan as this is Sab TV show the show also shows a action and a comic genre.

Aishwarya posted on instagram with video, Soooooo much love….I love you guys….#trideviyan…when people make you feel absolutely wonderfullllllll

Soooooo much love….I love you guys….#trideviyan…when people make you feel absolutely wonderfullllllll

A video posted by Aishwarya Sakhuja (@ash4sak) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:11am PST

Which was your most memorable birthday?

> I have been fortunate to have a bunch of some wonderful people who always make my birthday memorable. This year I was given back to back surprises by husband Rohit Nag and my very close friends.I am truly grateful. Rohit’s proposal for marriage was my gift 3 years back and nothing can come close to that.

What did you gift yourself this birthday?

> This birthday I didn’t feel the need to gift myself with anything. I’m fortunate to have everything in life.

What gift Rohit has gifted you?

> Rohit ends up celebrating my birthday week. So it started with a surprise party at our place on the 3rd…then again a get together on the 4th and according to him I will receive a gift by the end of the week. I have no idea what he’s planned for me.

What do you love to eat on your birthday?

> I indulge on my birthday so I end up eating a lot of unhealthy stuff. I love chocolate cakes.

What are your expectations from 2017?

> 2017 has started on a very promising note. I have no expectations from this year. I will try and become a better human being from this year on and it’s going to be a looking and a beautiful journey.

Anything else you want to share?

> I have been very fortunate to have been blessed with a wonderful working team on Trideviyaan. They didn’t leave a stone unturned to make me feel special on my birthday. I was floored by all the love