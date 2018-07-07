Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s shimmery black gown could be your wardrobe essential this year; see pic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the queen of glamour and style, especially on the red carpet. The former Miss World is an acclaimed international beauty with an impeccable fashion sense. Her recent pick of wardrobe in Paris is another addition to her stunning look book addition of 2018.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress is currently holidaying in Paris with her daughter Aaradhya and has been attending various conferences and events for a brand that she endorses. A video from an event has gone viral where the actress is seen twirling in a black shimmery gown. We bet everyone sighed after looking at this beauty.

😍💖😘My LOVE 💖 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 6, 2018 at 2:41pm PDT

On the work front, Aishwarya will be seen in the upcoming film Fanney Khan, the trailer of which was launched yesterday. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. Aishwarya plays an Indian pop star, who inspires the daughter of Anil Kapoor’s character in the film. Fanney Khan is all set to hit the screens on August 3, 2018.