Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to step into the legendary Nargis’ role and no it’s not a double role

It looks like 2018 is going to be a very special year for the Bachchans. While Abhishek Bachchan is all set to play the poet-lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi in a bio-pic to be produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, producer Prerna Aroraa is all set to cast Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a role immortalized by the legendary Nargis.

The film is Raat Aur Din. Directed by Satyen Bose, this 1969 black-and-white classic with astonishing songs sung by Lata Mangeshkar featured Nargis as a woman with a split personality. For portraying two different personalities in one character,Nargis had won the National award for Best Actress.

For Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, to encore a role immortalized by Nargis would be the biggest challenge of her career. Says Prerna Aroraa, “It’s too early to talk about this project. But yes, I’d like to say it would be a tremendous challenge for Aishwarya to play a role for which Nargisji is remembered to this day. Let’s not forget, Raat Aur Din was Nargisji’s swan song. She never returned to acting after this film. Her fans still remember her in this film. It’s her most iconic role after Mother India. And I’m proud to be associated with this film.”

While the Prernaa Arora-produced remake will be directed by Siddharth Anand, the iconic Lata Mangeshkar songs from the original Raat Aur Din, composed by Shankar-Jaikishan will also be used in the remake. The songs from the original ‘Raat Aur Din Diya Jale’, ‘Awara Ae Mere Dil’, ‘Dil Ki Girah Kholdo’, ‘Na Chedo Kal Ke Afsane’ and ‘Jeena Humko Raas Na Aaya’ are considered among the best songs of composer Shankar-Jaikishan’s career.