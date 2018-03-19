Mumbai: It was earlier reported that, The 1964 Bollywood classic “Woh Kaun Thi?”, featuring Sadhana and Manoj Kumar, is set to get a remake as its official rights have been acquired by KriArj Entertainment. According to latest report, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will essay Sadhana’s role in the film.

A source says,”The psychological thriller starring Sadhana and Manoj Kumar is celebrated to this day for its remarkable songs composed by Madan Mohan. The film will pay tribute to both Manoj Kumar and Sadhana and who better than the gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to step into the ethereal Sadhana’s shoes. Sadhana’s screen presence combined with her captivating face was a huge crowd puller for the film. The makers are extremely keen to have Aishwarya who is considered the epitome of beauty to essay the role. She fit the bill perfectly as not only does she has undeniable screen presence and expressive eyes but is also immensely talented,” added.

The psychological thriller, which was directed by Raj Khosla, had remarkable songs composed by Madan Mohan. Prernaa Arora and Arjun N Kapoor of KriArj Entertainment are set to remake it as a tribute to Manoj Kumar. It will also feature two iconic songs from the original film — “Naina barse rimjhim” and “Lag ja gale se”, both sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

Prernaa said in a statement: “The minute we acquired the remake rights, we thought of the songs. These two songs form the backbone of ‘Woh Kaun Thi?’. The film cannot be imagined without those songs.

“Also, it is a classic timeless film with the epitome of beauty Sadhanaji, Lataji and the great actor Manoj Kumarji who are true legends. This is a mark of respect and a tribute to them and the kind of films we had in that era.”