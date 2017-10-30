Aishwarya Rai to Soha Ali Khan: 10 Bollywood actresses and the adorable jewellery they wore on wedding day

When it comes to wedding, selection of right jewellery is quite difficult as there are millions of designs available in the market. Like diamond, kundan, gold and traditional designs among others one is overwhelmed with choices. Bollywood actresses like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Esha Deol, Soha Ali Khan, and Geeta Basra have been brides and dazzled on their wedding day. Take a cue from your favourite celebrities and pick some that suits your attire best as per your taste.

1.Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya looked like a queen on her wedding day with Abhishek Bachchan. She wore a yellow and golden saree with crafted gold border and studded Swarovski crystal with heavily jewellery on her wedding day. Aishwarya looked adorable in precious jewels and gems. Gold kundan jewellery made Aishwarya more beautiful than ever.

2. Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty got hitched with Raj Kundra in Mangalorean style. She decked herself with traditional jewels as she wore maang tikka, armlet, kamabandh, chuda, heavy jadau neckpiece among others. Her peacock shaped bajubandh looked stunning on her hands. But the main aspect that grabbed eyeballs was her wedding ring cost that Rs 3 crore, which was gifted by her hubby.

3. Esha Deol

Esha Deol completed her look with tradition gold jewellery — maang tikka, earning, neck pieces, red and white chuda and rings; she looked pretty in heavy Kanjeevaram saree. The marriage took place at a temple so all things were done as per tradition in the presence of family and friends.

4. Ayesha Takia

5.Ayesha Takia stunned in classy jewellery, with diamond. She looked a beautiful bride on her wedding. She wore only diamond and did not mix it with gold or kundan. Her maang tikka suited her face type and looked adorable. She also had a diamond neck piece, bangles, rings, earrings. You can select an all-diamond look, just like hers.

5. Soha Ali Khan

Nawab daughter and sister of Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan got married to Kunal Kemmu in 2015, and now they have a cute daughter named Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Soha, on her wedding day, looked like a royal bride as she wore a gorgeous Sabyasachi Mukherjee gold lehenga with an orange dupatta with dazzling emerald bridal jewellery along with, kundan neckpiece, maang tikka, nose ring and bangles. The most lovable in jewellery was her traditional gold jhoomar/ passa which she had wore on her head. It was just unmissable.

6. Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza took us back to Mughal Era! She dressed up in a Ritu Kumar attire and looked charming as ever. She wore a green and cream coloured kurta pyjama and farshi with a matching jewellery. But for us, the real showstopper was her stunning jhoomar/ passa jewellery assembles with precious stone and diamonds.

7. Genelia D’Souza

Genelia D’Souza looked beautiful as she wore a red and gold bridal saree, designed by Neeta Lulla. She married Riteish Deshmukh in Maharashtrain style where she wore traditional Maharashtrian jewellery like nath and a pearl chain on the forehead, heavy kundan neckpiece, earring, kamar bandh with a green and golden bangles, which is very important for Marathi mulgi bride on her wedding day.

8. Geeta Basra

Geeta Basra got married to Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She wore a beautiful red and golden coloured lehenga designed by Archana Kochhar. Her jewellery pieces were designed by Vadodara-based Narayan Jewellers, which included a long and short necklace and a maang tika. But the one piece that caught our attention was the lovely nose ring.

9. Arathi Ravi Pillai (daughter of Ravi Pillai)

Arathi Ravi Pillai’s marriage was the talk of the town. She is the daughter of an NRI businessman Ravi Pillai, one of the richest Keralites in the world. Arathi stunned in traditional red and gold Kanchipuram saree, which was designed by Manish Malhotra. She decked herself from head to toe with diamond jewellery, keeping beauty and grace intact. According to media sources, Ravi Pillai spent a whopping Rs 55 crore for his daughter’s wedding!

10. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samnatha Ruth Prabha became Mrs Samantha Akkikeni after getting hitched to Naga Chaitanya in a grand affair. Naga Chaitanya is the son of Nagarjuna, the great actor from South and Bollywood. On her wedding, she dazzled in a cream and golden saree with heavy jewellery. The jewellery was designed by NAC Jewellers, which included maang tikka, heavy neck piece, earning and bangles.