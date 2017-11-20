Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to make late father’s birthday memorable with ‘Day of Smile’

It is a known fact that the gorgeous actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been very close to her family and has been giving them uttermost importance. A doting daughter, mother, wife and a bahu Aishwarya has been an ideal to many and also at the same time set an example to become a humble person through her social activities. Continuing her legacy of doing something exceptionally well for the world, the actress has decided to celebrate her late father Krishnaraj Rai’s birth anniversary (November 20) in a special way by donating free surgeries to 100 children born with cleft lips and palates through Smile Train India and announce the day as ‘Day of Smiles’ to celebrate a day of joy and cheer.

As Smile Train’s Global Goodwill Ambassador, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been supporting the international cleft charity for the last 9 years, and through The Aishwarya Rai Foundation, her father, Late Mr. Krishnaraj Rai had supported cleft lip and palate surgeries for 100 children in 2014. On 20th November, the kind actress will be visiting suburban hospital in Mumbai with her mother Vrinda Rai and her adorable daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan to spent time with cleft patients and encouraged the children to live fuller lives and pursue their dreams.

Honoring Mr. Krishnaraj Rai’s life and memory as a Smile Train supporter, Smile Train India and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will announce that his birthdate, November 20, will be observed as the ‘Day of Smiles’. It will serve to remind us how precious smiles are and the endless possibilities they unfold for children born with clefts.