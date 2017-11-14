Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to arrange grand birthday bash for daughter Aaradhya; read details

Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhaya will turn six on November 16, this year and the couple is planning some grand celebrations for the little girl at Pratiksha in Mumbai.

Abhishek and Aishwarya are one of the glamorous couple of Bollywood, as well as doting parents. According to a Mid-Day report, on Aaradhya’s birthday, the theme will be just like the previous year, with industry kids and friends gathering for kiddy time.

Recently, the Bachchan family was spotted at a grand wedding in Mumbai, the pictures of which went viral. The duo look adorable and their photos display their pure love.

On the work front, Aishwarya will next be seen in Fanney Khan which also stars Rajkummar Rao. The movie is directed by Atul Manjrekar. The film will also reunite Taal co-actors, Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya, after 19 years.