Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning at boutique launch; take a look

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan inaugurate of new Longines Boutique and presented a new model of the Longines Master collection.

She looks gorgeous in off shoulder black and blue dress with a minimal make up. She grabbed all the eye during the event.

During the launch Aishwarya said, “I have been part of the Longines family for an elegant 18 years now, and I continue to feel a sense of pride and honour every time I inaugurate a new boutique from the brand. This one is special since it is a first in this beautiful city of Gardens, Bengaluru,” Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said in a press release.

“I have always felt a sense of home here and have loved visiting this city. I think the mall will provide the brand with the right environment, imperative for growth,” she added.