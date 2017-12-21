Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hires Salman Khan’s former manager to boost hubby Abhishek’s career

Abhishek Bachchan made his impressive debut in JP Dutta’s ‘Refugee’, but he couldn’t keep up, and couldn’t taste the stardom as rest of his family members did. But apparently Aishwarya Rai Bachchan felt her husband’s career needed a little push, so she hired a manager that could help him to get the stardom he missed.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, Abhishek’s wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has decided to hire her alleged ex-boyfriend, Salman Khan’s, former manager, Reshma Shetty.

“Of late, he hasn’t signed new films and is choosing to focus on the best possible projects. Following his revamped priorities, his first new project will be Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s biopic on poet-lyricist, Sahir Ludhianvi. Reshma has been brought in to oversee Abhishek’s forthcoming career moves and to position him as a prominent entertainment brand,” a source told Deccan Chronicle.

Reshma, who is the Managing Director of Matrix India Entertainment Consultants, worked with Salman for nine years.