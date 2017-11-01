Aishwarya Rai Bachchan birthday special: These 10 throwback pictures of the actress are Ash-tonishing

The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns a year old today. She was crowned Miss World in 1994 and is fondly known as ‘Aish’ in Bollywood.

Her beauty is getting better by the day, and her posturing is loved by everyone. She was born on November 1, 1973 in a Tuluva Bunt family in Mangalore.

She made her debut acting in 1997 with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film Iruvar’ and her Bollywood debut was ‘Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya’ opposite to Bobby Deol. Both her debut films were commercial failures, but with her charming beauty, she succeeded in finding a place in audience’s hearts.

Here are some of her unseen throwback pictures — from her childhood to Miss World and Mrs Bachchan to Aradhaya’s mom.

1. Aishwarya was born in Karnataka. She completed her studies from Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh. After sometime, Ash and her family shifted to Mumbai.

2. She wanted to become an architect, but as she grew up, her career goals turned to modelling.

She loved chocolate. When she wins the crowned as a Miss World she was gifted this chocolate.

3. In class 9, Aishwarya got an offer for modelling. In 1991, she was crowned as super model in a contest and in 1994, she won Miss World.

(Miss World Aishwarya Rai waves from a horse-drawn carriage during a torch light procession in her honour after return to Bombay, on 16 December 1994.)

4. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who has made a name for herself in Bollywood, Telugu and Tamil, is a very family-oriented person.

5. While making of ‘Guru’- Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya fell in love and decided to get married. Now, she is a bahu of Bachchan family and has one beautiful daughter named Aaradhya.







6. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and husband Abhishek Bachchan visit a few stores in Rome. They were in town to promote the Longines DolceVita watch collection.

7. Aishwarya never leaves Aaradhya alone. The mother and daughter were spotted at Cannes International Festival, and their love for each other was evident.



Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan with Aaradhya













8. Aishwarya is a loving and caring person. And this photo is proof that can give friendship goals to everyone

9. That adorable moment when Aishwarya was caught on camera resting her head on her mother-in-law’s shoulder, during an awards show.

10. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives India’s fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri, from Indian President Pratibha Patil during an award ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi on 31 March 2009.