Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ambassador of ‘Smile Train’ attends event to celebrate 5,00,000 free cleft surgeries

Mrs Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who is brand ambassador of ‘Smile Train’ was present at Smile Train India event were 500,000 children were treated free with cleft surgeries in Mumbai at Bandra. Talking more about the actress she looked beautiful in a white Anarkali suit.

She was seen rocking her pink hair, which she will be donning in Fanne Khan, in which she is reportedly playing a rock star. Aishwarya was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs. One can’t get over how gorgeous she looks in all the pics.





About fashion critics and people’s opinions, Aishwarya had once said in an interview, “I’ve never made it the fulcrum of my existence. We are a public personality and I know with social media, everybody has an opinion. I am realistic, I recognise them, I am on the public platform so there will be opinions galore.”