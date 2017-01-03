Aishwarya lightens demonetisation gloom

Never underestimate the trolls out there. A message has been going viral, showing how demonetisation has supposedly affected even the Bachchans, B-town’s First Family, with daughter in law Aishwarya and mom-in-law Jaya Bachchan evidently sharing the same sari!

While it’s perfectly possible that Ash did borrow the said sari from her mother in law’s closet, or that both ladies own identical saris, the meme naughtily suggested that it was a result of the cash crunch affecting rich and poor alike.

The whole fuss isn’t new – the said images had initially gone viral in September 2016 on Twitter. According to reports, the sari that Jaya Bachchan had been clicked in at a 210 awards show, had been worn again by Ash in 2011.

Of course, ma in law was seen draped in the same again in 2014 at another awards show! But never did the whole ‘sari’ matter raise such a flutter or as many laughs as it did now. A few light moments in these trying times of note-bandi. Thank you Ash!