Aishwarya Khare loves experimenting with roles

Actress Aishwarya Khare, who plays Bulbul on the show “Saam Daam Dand Bhed”, says she enjoys experimenting with roles. Aishwarya had earlier dressed up like a 60-year-old woman on the Star Bharat show and now, she will be seen changing her appearance to look like a Sikh man. “I always love experimenting with roles.

This time to be disguised as a Sardarji, was a fun as well as a challenging task. The turban that I had to wear was heavy and with my long hair, wearing it all day was tedious,” Aishwarya said in a statement. In the current track, Vijay (Bhanu Uday) is blamed for his brother Prabhat’s death and is put behind bars. Bulbul knows that Vijay is innocent and in order to prove his innocence, Bulbul disguises as a Sikh man to find evidence for Vijay. Bhanu said: “The show is moving at a fast pace. The entire set-up in a jail and Bulbul disguised as a Sardar will unfold interestingly on the show.”