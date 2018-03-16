Ailing Irrfan Khan reveals he has been diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour

Irrfan Khan last week posted on Twitter disclosing that he has been suffering from a ‘rare disease’ which left his fans and Bollywood in shock. However, he didn’t reveal the details about the disease saying he will reveal it later. And as promised, Irrfan took to Twitter to share more information about the disease.

Irrfan said that he has been suffering from ‘NeuroEndocrine Tumour’. He also clarified that ‘NEURO’ is not always about the brain and that googling is not always the easiest way to research. At the end he writes, “To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell.”