Aila! Rishi Kapoor finally confirms he wants Ranbir to get married; here’s proof

Bollywood is in tremors of constant heartbreaks due to celebrity link ups. One such that made headlines this year is Ranbir Kapoor’s love affair with Alia Bhatt. The Sanju actor’s dad Rishi Kapoor recently shared a post on Twitter raising curiosity on wedding bells for son Ranbir.

Both Alia and Ranbir have been subtly open about their relationship. Their families are also involved with their young love and all of this is quite in the spotlight on social media.

Rishi Kapoor who is known for being active on Twitter shared a picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukherjee captioned as, “Best friends! How about you both getting married now? High time!”

Best friends!How about you both getting married now? High time! pic.twitter.com/DnWEmN8nI7 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 30, 2018

With a new relationship on the rise for Ranbir, is this a sign for an upcoming wedding?

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor is all set for his new flick ‘Mulk’ alongside Taapsee Pannu and Rajat Kapoor directed by Anubhav Sinha. As for Ranbir he will be seen in ‘Brahmastra’ with Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan which is directed by his best buddy Ayan.