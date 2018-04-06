Ahwaan Kumar turns fitness trainer for fans

Ahwaan Kumar, who featured in the show “Kaal Bhairav Rahasya”, is willing to turn a fitness trainer for fans.”Being a vegetarian and having abs is possible. People at times think that without having the proper gym diet, which includes eggs and chicken, they cannot have abs and a toned body. That is wrong. I’m a vegetarian and have six-pack abs. This is something that I will share with my fans,” Ahwaan said. “People have been approaching me. So, I am excited to share my secrets with them,” he added. Ahwaan has also acted in shows like “Geet — Hui Sabse Parayi” and “Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke”.