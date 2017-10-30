Ahwaan Kumar joins ‘Kaal Bhairav Rahasya’

Actor Ahwaan Kumar makes his comeback after two years with the Star Bharat upcoming show “Kaal Bhairav Rahasya”. Ahwaan who is best known for shows like ‘Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi’, ‘Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke’, ‘Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora’ and ‘Behenein’

“I am going to play a posetive guy named Aditya who goes against his father’s rule and regulations for truth and keep helping others. I’ll be seen as namrata’s (Chavi Pandey) brother,” said Ahwaan in his statement.

He further adds, “For the first time I’m playing posetive. The role is very much posetive similar to the kind of roles played by Rajesh Puri, Raj Premi.”

“Kaal Bhairav Rahasya” will go on air on Star Bharat from 30th October. The show is produced by Rishi Productions and is directed by Dharmesh Shah. Rahul Sharma and Chavi Pandey plays lead role.