Ahwaan Kumar feels calm while gymming

Ahwaan Kumar, seen in the TV show “Kaal Bhairav Rahasya”, says he exercises daily at the gym to feel calm and content. “I personally feel that regular exercise helps to treat depression. Taking the time to workout every day is doing something nice for yourself, which will make you feel calm and content,” Ahwaan said in a statement.

On the other benefits about gymming, he added: “Going to the gym every day puts you in contact with people on a regular basis and will enhance your social life as well as the way that you feel about yourself. You may sleep better if you exercise each day; and more sleep means more energy and a more even healthy mood. As you lose weight and get in shape, you will begin to look better.”