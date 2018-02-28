Ahead of Soorma’s release Sandeep Singh become the first Indian Hockey Player to address the students at Cambridge University

Ahead of his Biopic Soorma’s release, national Hockey Player Sandeep Singh visited Cambridge University and Warwick University in England.

Sandeep Singh is a hockey legend and the ex-Captain of the Indian National Hockey Team. Sandeep, regarded as one of the world’s most dangerous drag-flickers, has given many a golden moment to Indian hockey.

A while ago Sandeep gave a speech and shared his experience at Tedx MICA Ahmedabad, where he spoke about his life’s journey. He has also addressed the students at IIT Powai in Mumbai and SRCC in Delhi.

Now the sports icon has addressed his experience once again with the students at Cambridge University and Warwick University in England.

He has brought India pride by representing the country at 2012’s Olympics London where he was the highest goal scorer in the qualifiers

A fighter to the core, Sandeep did not give up and continued his hard work on the turf.

Sandeep shared his experience, “Visiting UK this time was a unique experience. Earlier, I’ve visited the country for hockey or for a family vacation but this time I was interacting with foreign students who were keen to know about my early days in Shahabad and how I had made it to the Indian team. I never liked to talk about the freak acciden — when I was hit by a bullet shot that laid me low for two years — and my comeback to the field against all odds, but now I feel the time is right to tell the story and encourage youngsters to never give up. I am not even a graduate, and to visit these top universities to speak about my life story was a big high.”

Sandeep’s story is so inspirational that a Bollywood biopic is being made on his life where his role is portrayed by actor/singer Diljit Dosanjh.

Director Shaad Ali who has directed Soorma shares, “The story of hockey legend Sandeep Singh is absolutely inspirational and he is our national hero with a ‘never give up’ attitude. It is a great feeling that more and more people are becoming aware of the story of Sandeep Singh. He has been to IIT, SRCC college and MICA Ted X to share his inspiratinal story with the students and now he is going international. Getting an invite from University of Warwick and University of Cambridge is a big honour for our film Soorma.”

Sandeep is regarded as the most dangerous drag-flickers of all time with drag speeds of over 145 km/hr which led to his nickname, ‘Flicker Singh’.