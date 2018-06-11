Ahead of Dhadak Trailer, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s latest still will remind you Archie and Parshya from Sairat

The much-awaited trailer of Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s film Dhadak is soon to be released on Monday. Hence, the excitement to see these newbies together is on the high level. Amid this, the makers of the film have recently shared yet another interesting still of Janhvi and Ishaan from Dhadak which may remind you of Sairat’s Archie and Parshya.

While sharing on Twitter, production house, Dharma Production wrote, “The heart wants what it wants & right now, everyone’s hearts are going #Dhadak in excitement for the #DhadakTrailer!❤️ See you at 12pm LIVE – http://bit.ly/DhadakTrailerInvite …@karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @KuttySujay #Janhvi #Ishaan @ShashankKhaitan @ZeeStudios_ @DhadakMovie”

Well, we can see how Janhvi and Ishaan’s chemistry looks beautiful in this still. After seeing them together, we can say that there is a lot to see in Dhadak trailer which may surprise you. This still somewhat resembles Sairat’s hit pair Rinku Rajguru aka Archie and Akash Thosar aka Parshya.

After all, Janhvi and Ishaan’s Dhadak is an adaption of Marathi blockbuster film, Sairat, directed by Nagraj Manjule. Produced by Karan Johar, Dhadak is directed by Shashank Khaitan and it is all set to hit the screens on July 20, 2018.

So, let’s wait for the trailer…