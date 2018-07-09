Ahead of ‘Dhadak’, Jahnvi visits Tirupati

Tirupati: Ahead of the release of her first film, ‘Dhadak’, Jahnvi Kapoor, along with father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor, headed to Tirumala Tirupati temple to offer prayers on Sunday. The 21-year-old, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the Shashank Khaitan-directorial, paid a visit to Tirupati to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.

The actor is currently busy with the promotions of the film, which is all set to hit the big screens on July 20.

An official adaptation of ‘Sairat’, ‘Dhadak’ also stars Ishaan Khatter in the lead role.