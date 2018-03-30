Again! Did Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan secretly meet in London? Find out

After Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan’s smoking pictures went viral, the duo was seen ignoring each other. But, when people started countering Mahira for smoking cigarette, Ranbir came in support of Mahira. But later on, their alleged break-up reports had made the headlines in the gossip magazines.

However, now Ranbir seems to have played yet another trick to meet Mahira. Yes, as per the reports of SpotboyE, Ranbir Kapoor completed the Bulgaria schedule for his upcoming film Brahmastra. But when the entire team flew off to India, Ranbir went to London. Incidentally, Mahira Khan was also there and they are said to have spent quality time together. Hence, there are possibilities that Ranbir and Mahira secretly met each other.

Reports are also stating that Mahira later flew off to Pakistan to attend her friend’s wedding while Ranbir chose to stay in London for the preparation of Brahmastra. Let’s what happens next in the Ranbir-Mahira chapter.