After wrapping up Quantico season 3, Priyanka Chopra heading back to India

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra has wrapped up with Quantico season 3 and now she is all set to come back home. The actress has a halt at Dubai before she returns to her home country. She took Instagram and shared a picture along with the caption, “Dubai bound.. can’t wait.. who all will I see there? ❤️#traveladventures”. Her fans are very excited that she coming to India. She also posted a picture with fans pouring comments, asking her where she is coming in Dubai, and so on.

It is being reported that, after returning to India, PeeCee will start shooting for her upcoming biopic on Kalpana Chawla. There is no official confirmation from Priyanka’s side though speculation is pointing towards her starring in the biopic. Insiders later confirmed saying, “Priyanka’s team has been involved in the project and have been planning the legwork of the film for the past one year.”

Recently, the desi girl had a live chat on Instagram with Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh. During the conversation, Ranveer requested her to comeback to India and do some Bollywood projects. And, if reports are to be believed, Ranveer’s wish will soon come true. PeeCee mentioned in a chat that her Bollywood comeback was “almost happening”.

Priyanka plays FBI agent Alex Parrish in “Quantico”, which will return to the small screen on April 28. Besides “Quantico”, she is working on Hollywood projects like “A Kid Like Jake” and “Isn’t It Romantic”.