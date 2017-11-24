After wedding, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge throw party for B-Town and cricketer friends; See Pics

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and actress Sagarika Ghatge got hitched on November 23 in a hush hush ceremony only in attendance of families and friends in Mumbai.

The newly-married couple opted a simple court marriage. In the same evening, they threw a grand party in which cricketers and B-Town were present.

23.11.2017

The party was in Mumbai, and Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, actress Vidya Malavade, Hazel Keech and director Abhishek Kapoor were in attendance.

During the party, Sagarika looked ethereal in pink lahenga-sari and Zaheer looked handsome in black velvet blazer. The newly-wed couple looked lovely together as they posed for shutterbugs.

The grand reception will be hosted on November 27 at Taj Mahal palace and tower in Mumbai.

Here are pictures from the after party

