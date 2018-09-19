After watching ‘Love Sonia’, Mumbai man donates Rs 8 lakh to help trafficked girls

Mumbai: After watching “Love Sonia”, a film that delves into the global problem of the flesh trade, a person from Mumbai donated Rs 8 lakh for helping trafficked girls. Actress Richa Chadha plays a sex worker in the film that released last week. She has been receiving mails and letters from NGO workers who work with victims of trafficking, a few victims themselves.

One such message that caught Richa’s eye was from a friend, Priyanka Halli who is the Chief Medical Officer of an organisation which helps children rescued from trafficking. She expressed her gratitude to Richa to help create awareness through films like “Love Sonia“.

After watching the film, a leader of a firm in Mumbai made a generous donation to the organisation to help them in their efforts. “This is reason we do what we do as actors. A lot of press asked me why I agreed to do a supporting role in a film. But after my friend, who helps raise funds for trafficked girls and women, it made me realise that it’s sometimes compassion that drives us as artistes,” Richa said in a statement.

Halli said filmmaker Tabrez Noorani’s “Love Sonia” is a painfully realistic portrayal of one girl’s story. “After the movie premiered in Mumbai, we received a generous contribution of Rs 8 lakh from the leader of a local business who said that the movie helped him understand why EmancipAction’s trauma care intervention is so important for these children,” she added.