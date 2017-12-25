After Virushka, Is Ileana D’cruz got married to her beau Andrew Kneebone? Find out here

Many people have been curious to get updates about Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Mumbai reception which is taking place on December 26. But amidst all, there are speculations on the rife about Mubarakan actress Ileana D’cruz’s marriage. Yes, if reports to be believed then, it seems like Ileana D’curz got married to her long-time boyfriend, Andrew Kneebone.

Recently, on the occasion of Christmas, Ileana posted a picture on her Instagram on which she captioned, “My favourite time of the year ♥ #christmastime #happyholidays #home #love #family Photo by hubby @andrewkneebonephotography ♥”

Well, this caption gives a major hint that Ileana may have gotten married to Andrew Kneebone. Though it is not yet confirmed by the duo, if it is true then it would be a double celebration opportunity for her fans.

Earlier, Ileana has also been vocal about her relationship status. She had told Mumbai Mirror, “I am happy, in a great space and doing great films. I have no regrets with respect to my personal life and I enjoy using social media to reveal a fair bit about my personal life and hold back on the rest of it. I don’t want to lead a life where I have to explain to people who I am all the time.”

So, let’s wait for Ileana’s official statement on her alleged marriage.