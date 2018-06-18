After Video Controversy: Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju supports couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

On Saturday, Virat Kohli posted a video of wife Anushka Sharma in which the actress was seen reprimanding the passerby for allegedly littering on the road.

Anushka can be heard saying,”Why are you throwing garbage on the road, you cannot just throw plastic on the streets just like that” in the video shared by Virat Kohli on Twitter.

Kohli captioned the clip as: “Saw these people throwing garbage on the road and pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains have gone for a toss.These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same and spread awareness. @AnushkaSharma.”

They received mixed reactions over the video. While some people applauded the actress for giving a ‘piece of mind to these idiots’, many, however, stated the couple’s main motive was to just put the video out on social media. One of the former was Minister of state for home affairs, Kiren Rijiju, who slammed the critics of Anushka and Virat for the video.

“Come on, Virat and Anushka need publicity!! They would rather crave for privacy!! Our conduct reflects our mentality. Civic sense is social ethics and ethical behaviour doesn’t come with wealth and education. Let’s keep India clean. #SwachhBharat,” the minister tweeted.

The person, who was admonished by Anushka identified himself as Arhhan Singh shared a post on Facebook, went on to criticise the actor. He wrote, “While I’m apologetic for my carelessness, Mrs Anushka Sharma Kohli a little etiquette and politeness in your dialogue wouldn’t have made you a lesser star! There are all kinds of manners and hygiene… verbal etiquette is one of them!”