After Tollywood sex racket bust in US, actresses’ Sri Reddy and Anasuya reveals some shocking details; read to know

Just a few days ago, the shocking Tollywood sex racket was busted in US, after which many Tollywood celebrities came out and spoke about the incident. The racket was busted in April, but the matter came in light after Homeland Security Investigations filed a 42-page criminal complaint against Telugu film producer Kishan Modugumudi and his wife.

What is the scandal all about?

Talking about the sex racket, Kishan Modugumudi alias Sreeraj Chonnupatti (34) and his wife Chandra (31) were allegedly luring Tollywood actresses to US on the pretext of shows, and were then pushing them into prostitution. The couple has also been accused of harassing victims. Kishan is allegedly a businessman in the US and has co-produced a few films in Telugu.

The couple allegedly used to charge USD 3,000 for such encounters. In addition to that, the actresses were forced to stay in dingy apartments to wait for their dates. The victims were brought to US for shows and events.

Tollywood reacts

The shocking incident has jolted the entire Tollywood industry. Actress Sri Reddy, who raised her voice against casting couch in Tollywood industry, has commented on the incident and revealed that she was also approached for the same by the couple “They will arrange visa and everything else for you. Artists are paid anything between $1000 and $10,000, depending on their popularity,” News 18 quoted her as saying.

Anchor-actress, Anasuya, too opened up about her encounter with them. She told a leading daily, “I haven’t visited the United States for a long time. I attended an event with music composer Devi Sri Prasad way back in 2014. In 2016, Sreeraj contacted me from his American number, asking me to attend a Telugu association event. I was uncomfortable with the way he spoke. He was talking about making a commitment. I refused to attend the event. Despite my refusal, he put my picture on poster. I tweeted saying I have nothing to do with the event.”