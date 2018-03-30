After taking time off for Sridevi’s funeral, Arjun Kapoor shooting 18 hours per day for Namastey England?

After stepmother Sridevi’s sudden demise, Arjun Kapoor had to stay away from work for the funeral of the late veteran actress. Hence, his shooting for his upcoming film, Namastey England was pending. But now as per a report, Arjun Kapoor is currently working in double shifts to complete the remaining shooting of Namastey England in Patiala.

Sources told a leading daily that Arjun Kapoor is working for 18-hours a day to complete Punjab schedule. The source informed the daily, “Arjun has been shooting in double shifts over the past few weeks. As he had to take some time off from the shoot after Sridevi’s demise, his schedule went haywire. Vipul has been extremely understanding of the situation. But, Arjun, being a producer’s son, knows that the slightest delay in the shooting schedule can lead to monetary losses. So he was shooting for 18 hours a day, to make sure the schedule is not affected any further.”

Well, Arjun has been his dad Boney Kapoor’s pillar of support after the tragic passing away of Sridevi. Moreover, he also gave an emotional support to Sridevi’s daughters Janhvi and Khushi. Apart from the family members, Sridevi’s co-stars have also remembered Sridevi. Recently, Sridevi’s film English Vinglish team had a reunion where they remembered Sridevi. Director of English Vinglish Gauri Shinde, Sumeet Vyas, who played taxi-driver Salman in the film and Mehdi Nebou, who played Sridevi’s admirer Laurent, had met after a long time.

They must surely have felt Sridevi’s presence.