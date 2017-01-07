After successful Coldplay, Singer Justin Bieber to Perform in Mumbai, India

After the successful Cold Play performance in Mumbai, the city will one more time can witness yet another live performance this time by singer Justin Bieber.

The 22-year-old superstar singer, who has multiple platinum hits, Grammy’s and American Music Awards to his kitty, will perform a one-night-show at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium in May as part of his purpose tour.

However, nothing is yet confirmed as of now. Earlier, Mumbai has witnessed an enthralling performance by Cold Play. The success of Cold Play in Mumbai has raised hopes of the audiences and International artists too, who are viewing India as a good platform for promotions. After the great success of Cold Play, Justin Bieber is the biggest singer to come to India.

Justin Bieber is currently on his ‘Purpose tour’ which is his third worldwide tour. The other cities where he is scheduled to perform as a part of his Asia as Tel Aviv in Israel and Dubai. His last performance was in London in 29 November as a part of the tour and will perform next in February in Monterrey, Mexico. However, it will be interesting to see whether Justin Bieber will be able to create the same magic as Cold Play did in Mumbai.