After Subhash Kapoor exits, is Aamir Khan back with ‘Mogul’?

In the wake of MeToo movement, many Bollywood film’s future is at stake. While Vikas has been told to disassociate himself from Super 30, the shoot of film HouseFull 4 has been stalled as the film’s director Sajid Khan and actor Nana Patekar has been accused of sexual harassment. Now another film whose fate has been in dilemma is of Mogul, the biopic of Gulshan Kumar.

Subhash Kapoor who was supposed to direct Moghul was accused of sexual harassment by actress Geetika Tyagi after which the director was shown door by the makers. Even actor Aamir Khan who was set to play the role of late Gulshan Kumar issued a statement via twitter of how he has decided to opt out of Mogul as he is not willing to work with anyone who has been accused of sexual misconduct in the wake of MeToo movement. Check out the tweet below:

However, it seems that the fate of Mogul is back on track as Aamir has decided to continue with the film after the makers decided to hunt for another director who can fill in the shoes of Subhash Kapoor. A leading web portal has reported that “The script is close to Aamir and he wants to make the film. Bhushan and he have had a number of meetings since and decided to collaborate on Mogul again. The hunt is on for another director. They are also looking at finalizing the cast so they can roll with the film asap.”

Aamir Khan will be next seen in Thugs of Hindostan which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.